FOX 7 Discussion: Some Texas Republicans call for Ken Paxton to resign

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is not resigning after allegations surfaced over the weekend. These accusations, first reported by the Austin American Statesman, came from top aides in Paxton's office.

Governor Greg Abbott says these allegations raise serious concerns and will withhold further comment until more information is released. Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Chip Roy, who was Paxton's former first assistant, says Ken Paxton must resign.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions about the allegations brought against AG Ken Paxton.