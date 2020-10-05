Ken Paxton won’t resign after accusations of criminal activity

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is not resigning after allegations surfaced over the weekend. These accusations, first reported by the Austin American Statesman, came from top aides in Paxton's office.

In Paxton's first year, he was indicted on felony charges related to securities fraud, his case has yet to go to trial.

According to a letter obtained by the paper, the executives accuse the AG of violating federal and state law, abuse of office, and bribery. However, the document does not provide any details as to what Paxton did.

Paxton’s office released this statement ins response:

“The Texas attorney general’s office was referred to a case from Travis county regarding allegations of crimes relating to the FBI, other government agencies, and individuals. My obligation as attorney general is to conduct an investigation upon such a referral. Because employees from my office impeded the investigation and because I knew Nate Paul I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination. Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations I will continue to seek justice in Texas and will not be resigning.”

The nature of Austin businessman Nate Paul’s relationship has been called into question. Paul's real estate World Class Holdings offices were involved in an FBI raid back in August of 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott says these allegations raise serious concerns and will withhold further comment until more information is released. Meanwhile Republican Congressman Chip Roy, who was Paxton's former first assistant, says Ken Paxton must resign.

U.S Attorney John Bash announced today he is resigning this week and joining a private sector. Bash would’ve been involved in prosecuting these most recent allegations.