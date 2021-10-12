FOX 7 Discussion: Some Texas restaurants still struggling

More than half of restaurant operators surveyed by the National Restaurant Association say that business conditions are worse now than three months ago.

The delta variant, understaffed restaurants, and higher food costs are among the issues plaguing the industry. Just 9% of survey respondents said business conditions improved over the last three months.

Emily Williams Knight, the President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about how restaurants are doing in the pandemic.

