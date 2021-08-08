FOX 7 Discussion: Standoff continues into 2nd Texas Special Session

After a month long special legislative session here in Texas that failed to move forward any of the governor's priorities, Greg Abbott has called a second special session that got underway just yesterday.

But once again, not much of anything has happened, at least on the House side, with dozens of Democrats still in Washington, D.C., and that ongoing effort to block a controversial voting bill. Some Republicans were absent yesterday as well.

Eddy Carder, PhD and Constitutional law professor at Prairie View A&M University, joins FOX 7's John Krinjak to discuss the second Special Session.

