FOX 7 Discussion: Summit to address unsheltered homelessness in Austin

City leaders, advocates, business groups, and service providers are trying to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the homeless crisis in Austin.

They're holding a weeks-long summit to address unsheltered homelessness in Austin. Some of the participants include Mayor Steve Adler, ECHO, the Austin Justice Coalition, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Rebecca Thomas talks to Lynn Meredith, the summit chair, about the different recommendations Austin has been giving to change its approach to homelessness.

