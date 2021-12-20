FOX 7 Discussion: Supporting at-risk students this holiday season

The holiday season is the time for giving and local non-profits are in need of your help.

Communities In Schools (CIS) is the nation’s largest and most effective dropout prevention organization. For more than 40 years, Communities In Schools has been helping students achieve in school, graduate, and go on to bright futures.

Suki Steinhauser, the CEO for Communities In Schools of Central Texas, joins Mike Warren to talk about how you can help at-risk students stay in school.

