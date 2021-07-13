FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Dems go to D.C. to break quorum

Texas Democrats have gone to Washington, D.C. to break quorum once again, this time for this special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

They say they are determined to stay until the state's proposed voting bill runs out of time to pass.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas House Democrats leave for D.C. to block state's voting bill

Senate presses forward passing GOP voting bill, as Texas House in chaos over Democrats’ decampment

Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them if necessary

Abbott threatens to arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP voting bills

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter