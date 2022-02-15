FOX 7 Discussion: Texas election integrity law violates free speech

A federal judge thinks SB1, or the Texas election integrity law, violates the free speech of workers. Specifically the portion of the law that prevents election workers from discussing certain aspects of mail-in ballot regulations.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by a Harris County elections employee and a deputy registrar for Travis and Williamson Counties.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey shares his thoughts with FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren.

