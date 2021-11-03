FOX 7 Discussion: Texas farmer says cities are pushing out agriculture
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas farmer says cities in Texas are creating new rules and pushing out agriculture from their communities.
So he decided to drive his tractor all the way from Farmers Branch to the State Capitol, arriving last night.
James Lockridge spoke with Rebecca Thomas to elaborate on what he means by that.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement