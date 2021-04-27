FOX 7 Discussion: Texas gains 2 seats in Congress following 2020 census

Data from the 2020 census shows the population in Texas continues to grow which could lead to some shifts in demographics later on.

The early numbers from the 2020 census count show our population is getting older and it is moving from one state to another. California lost enough people to lose one congressional seat but Texas gained enough people to get two additional seats.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Rose Clouston, the voter protection director at the Texas Democratic Party, talk about Texas gaining two seats.

