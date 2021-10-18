FOX 7 Discussion: Texas lawmaker moving because of new redistricting maps

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, announced Wednesday he is moving to run for reelection in a different House district because his current district is being redrawn to be more favorable to Republicans.

Talarico said he would run in nearby House District 50, where the Democratic incumbent, Celia Israel, is not seeking reelection as she prepares to run for Austin mayor. He announced the new campaign with the support of the biggest names in Democratic politics in Texas, including Beto O'Rourke, Wendy Davis, and Joaquin Castro.

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, joins Rebecca Thomas to explain why he is moving to run for reelection in a different House district.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter