FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Republican says COVID variant is Democratic hoax

A Republican lawmaker who previously served as White House doctor under former presidents Trump and Obama claims Democrats will use the new coronavirus variant of concern to cheat in the midterm elections.

Rep. Ronny Jackson , R-Texas, claimed the new variant is a hoax that Democrats will use to impose new COVID-19 mail-in ballot rules. Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa from Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this claim in more detail.

