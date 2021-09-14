FOX 7 Discussion: Thousands left without power following Nicholas

More than half a million Texans were without power today following Hurricane Nicholas.

Those outages come as state leaders and power companies have maintained the power grid is fixed and even improved.

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Rebecca Thomas to talk about the thousands of Texans who have been left without power following Nicholas.

