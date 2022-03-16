FOX 7 Discussion: Troops question Gov. Abbott's US border mission

The Texas Tribune is reporting around 30 Texas National Guard members deployed for Operation Lone Star were sent to private Texas ranches instead of the US border. In some cases, more than 80 miles from the actual border.

According to the Tribune, a Texas National Guard soldier is quoted saying, "We really don't understand why we are there. We're essentially mall security for ranches that already have paid security details to protect them."

Senior Strategist for Progress Texas Glenn Smith and the CEO of JD Ky Communications James Dickey join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

