FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's Operation Lone Star called unconstitutional

An Austin judge has ruled that Gov. Greg Abbott’s immigration operation is unconstitutional.

The ruling on Operation Lone Star occurred in Travis County Thursday.

"…part of Operation Lone Star violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution and represents an impermissible attempt to intrude on federal immigration policy," said District Attorney José Garza. "In addition, DA’s office concluded that based on the evidence, there were multiple ways in which the OLS program has failed to satisfy basic, fundamental, and procedural state and federal constitutional safeguards."

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to talk about Abbott's controversial Operation Lone Star.

