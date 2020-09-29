FOX 7 Discussion: Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes

President Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and $750 in federal income taxes in 2017, records obtained by the New York Times show.

The Times reported that Trump paid no federal income taxes in ten of the 15 years before 2016, largely because his reported financial losses were more than his income.

RELATED: App gives Trump-Biden debate viewers chance to win cash

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about the effect Trump's federal income taxes could have on the election.