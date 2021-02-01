FOX 7 Discussion: Trump parts ways with legal team ahead of impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about Trump's decision to part ways with his original legal team.