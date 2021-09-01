FOX 7 Discussion: UT Health Austin launches post-COVID-19 program

UT Health Austin has started a new program to help patients with lingering symptoms of COVID-19 often called long haulers.

According to UT Health Austin, the post-COVID-19 program aims to help healthcare professionals learn more about post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) infection, an increasingly recognized syndrome in which patients continue to experience symptoms of COVID-19 months after initial infection.

COVID-19 "long-haulers" experience a wide variety of symptoms, including fatigue, persistent dyspnea, neurocognitive changes, depression, and anxiety.

Dr. W. Michael Brode, the program's medical director, assistant professor with the Department of Internal Medicine at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the program.

