FOX 7 Discussion: Volunteers needed for MOWCTX
AUSTIN, Texas - Local charities are feeling the pressure of inflation and a volunteer shortage. Right now, Meals on Wheels Central Texas says it's in need of 500 volunteers.
In the summer, MOWCTX said it had gained 1,500 new clients since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Adam Hauser, president and CEO of MOWCTX, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement