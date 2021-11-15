FOX 7 Discussion: Volunteers needed for MOWCTX

Local charities are feeling the pressure of inflation and a volunteer shortage. Right now, Meals on Wheels Central Texas says it's in need of 500 volunteers.

In the summer, MOWCTX said it had gained 1,500 new clients since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Adam Hauser, president and CEO of MOWCTX, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

