Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Volunteers needed for MOWCTX

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Volunteers needed for MOWCTX

Adam Hauser, president and CEO of MOWCTX, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about his organization's need for more volunteers.

AUSTIN, Texas - Local charities are feeling the pressure of inflation and a volunteer shortage. Right now, Meals on Wheels Central Texas says it's in need of 500 volunteers.

In the summer, MOWCTX said it had gained 1,500 new clients since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Adam Hauser, president and CEO of MOWCTX, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter