FOX 7 Discussion: Voting in Texas for the 2020 election

Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. It's an important day that could change the course of the country in many ways. In Texas, besides electing the next president of the United States, we will be voting for a U.S. Senator, the 36 representatives who will serve in the U.S. House, as well as several other state and local races.

But voters need to be prepared before casting their ballots.

Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas, joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about the requirements to register to vote within the state of Texas.