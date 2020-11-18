FOX 7 Discussion: What the 2020 election reveals about Latino voters

One of the biggest surprises of this presidential election has been the Latino vote. President Trump was able to gain 32% of Hispanic voters, up 4% from 2016.

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus with the Texas House of Representatives is discussing the Latino vote and how to better target that group of voters.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to share their opinions on why the Latino vote voted Republican.

