FOX 7 Discussion: What’s causing Austin’s spike in violent crime?

Throughout the year the City of Austin has seen an alarming rise in violent crime, particularly homicides.

It's led some to call for increases in APD staffing, and this week FOX 7 learned that voters will be weighing in on this in November on whether more officers should be hired.

FOX 7's John Krinjak is joined by Bill Spelman of the LBJ School of Public Affairs at UT Austin to discuss the uptick and what could be causing this.

