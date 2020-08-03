FOX 7 Discussion: Who will be Joe Biden’s VP?

The Democratic National Convention is two weeks away, but the presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has not picked his running mate yet.

Biden has played his cards close to the vest in recent months, holding a number of fundraising events with a host of potential contenders but seldom addressing the decision in public.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to share their best guesses about who will be Joe Biden's VP.