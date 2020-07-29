FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who hasn’t worn a mask, tests positive for coronavirus

GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas politician has frequently refused to wear a mask at the Capitol while spending time on the House floor during votes and speaking with aides and other lawmakers.

Rep. Gohmert was also scheduled to fly with President Donald Trump to Midland, but is now not traveling with the president after testing positive.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak joins Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin to talk about this in more detail.