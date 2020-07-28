FOX 7 Discussion: Twitter restricts Donald Trump Jr’s account

Twitter had removed a video that was retweeted on President Donald Trump's account last night.

The video contained unproven claims that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Twitter also limited the account of the President's son Donald Trump Jr after he shared a version of the video as a "must watch".

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party join Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about Twitter's recent actions towards President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.