FOX 7 Discussion: Will FDA approval push more people to get vaccinated?

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval and now the U.S. military and other organizations will require its members to get vaccinated.

So for a portion of the population holding out, will FDA approval make a difference?

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and Andy Hogue with the Travis County GOP talk with Rebecca Thomas about the FDA's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter