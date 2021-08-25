FOX 7 Discussion: Will FDA approval push more people to get vaccinated?
AUSTIN, Texas - Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval and now the U.S. military and other organizations will require its members to get vaccinated.
So for a portion of the population holding out, will FDA approval make a difference?
Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and Andy Hogue with the Travis County GOP talk with Rebecca Thomas about the FDA's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
