FOX 7 Discussion: Will President Trump be punished for Capitol riots?
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. House of Representatives has announced it is moving forward with an attempt to impeach President Trump for a second time after the riots at the Capitol last week.
Social media companies are also cracking down on the President.
Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas and Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
