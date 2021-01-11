Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Will President Trump be punished for Capitol riots?

Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas and Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle join Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about recent repercussions for President Trump following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. House of Representatives has announced it is moving forward with an attempt to impeach President Trump for a second time after the riots at the Capitol last week.

Social media companies are also cracking down on the President.

