FOX 7 Discussion: Will Texans get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The University of Texas and the Texas Tribune recently conducted a poll on Texans and a possible coronavirus vaccine.

So far, more than 800,000 Texans have gotten COVID-19 and almost 17,000 have died. But, would Texans take the vaccine when it becomes available?

Glenn Smith with Progress Texas and Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

