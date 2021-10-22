FOX 7 Discussion: Will weatherization rule protect the Texas power grid?
AUSTIN, Texas - Afer February's deadly winter storms, energy regulators will enforce new mandates, but there's concern the power grid won't be ready this winter.
The Public Utility Commission's announcement Thursday requires inspections for power plants with a Dec. 31 deadline.
Doug Lewin, the president of Stoic Energy, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the new rule requiring power companies to better prepare for winter weather — based on recommendations that were made after a 2011 storm.
