FOX 7 Discussion: How to prepare your home for winter

With winter fast approaching, people across the country and right here in Central Texas are bracing for a major increase in the cost of heating their home.

Tim Jordan with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical joins John Krinjak to talk about possible upcoming spikes in utility bills, and what people can do to better prepare for the cooler weather.

