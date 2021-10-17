Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: How to prepare your home for winter

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: How to prepare your home for winter

Tim Jordan with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical joins John Krinjak to talk about what people can do to better prepare for cooler weather.

AUSTIN, Texas - With winter fast approaching, people across the country and right here in Central Texas are bracing for a major increase in the cost of heating their home. 

Tim Jordan with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical joins John Krinjak to talk about possible upcoming spikes in utility bills, and what people can do to better prepare for the cooler weather.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter