Fox bites person in Hays County, tests positive for rabies: sheriff

The Brief Fox found in Wimberley tests positive for rabies Sheriff's office says fox bit someone outside a home on Cypress Creek Lane Second fox attack reported in Hays County in a week



A fox that bit someone in Hays County has tested positive for rabies, officials say.

Fox in Hays County tests positive for rabies

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that a fox bit a person on May 9 around 1:30 p.m. outside near a residence in the 500 block of Cypress Creek Lane in Wimberley.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tested the fox, which was found to be positive for rabies.

What you can do:

HCSO is urging the public to please be careful and not to touch any foxes they come in contact with.

Anyone who may have come into contact with this fox is urged to call HCSO's animal control unit at 512-393-7896 or DSHS's zoonosis control at 254-778-6744.

Second reported fox attack in Hays County

Dig deeper:

This is the second time Hays County officials have reported fox attacks.

On Sunday, May 11, a fox reportedly attacked people near the Beatrice, Dante and Ripheus trails in the Purgatory Creek Natural Area in San Marcos.

Four people are receiving medical care and two were bitten.