Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 7 Austin
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert.

The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr.

Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested by Department of State Health Services. The fox was found to be positive for rabies.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone in the area to not touch, pet, or approach any fox.

If you think you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, please call: Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896 or Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at (254) 778-6744