FOX Weather expands to new streaming platforms, local FOX TV stations

FOX Weather, home of America’s Weather Team, is getting even easier to find. The free streaming channel is now available on a wider range of streaming platforms and TV stations, FOX announced Tuesday.



"Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver FOX Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices," offered FOX Weather’s president, Sharri Berg.

Watch FOX Weather on streaming platforms

FOX Weather launched in October and was already available on many popular streaming services, including Tubi. Last week, it was added to the channel lineup of YouTube TV, and Monday, it debuted on Amazon News on Fire TV and Fire Tablet.

The service is also now available on The Roku Channel and will launch later this month on Xumo and fuboTV.

Watch FOX Weather on TV

Starting February 14, you’ll now be able to watch FOX Weather in the markets where FOX owns a TV station.

FOX Weather will be available over the air as a digital subchannel in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, and there are plans to expand that availability across the station group’s remaining 14 markets.

Separately, the streaming service will simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on the station group’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.

Locations and schedule:

New York: WWOR, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Los Angeles: KCOP, weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 pm and Sundays from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Chicago: WPWR, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Dallas: KDFI, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Washington, DC: WDCA, weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

San Francisco: KICU, weekdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Houston: KTXH, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Seattle: KZJO, weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Phoenix: KUTP, weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 6 a.m.

Minneapolis: WFTC, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Orlando: WRBW, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Watch FOX Weather on the go

As always, you can watch FOX Weather online at www.foxweather.com, this FOX TV station website, and in the FOX Weather mobile app. The free app also includes a variety of personalized forecasting tools, weather warnings and alerts, and an exclusive 3D interactive radar map.

FOX Weather builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news-gathering units along with FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists.

