FOX7’s Meredith Aldis wins at Texas Broadcast News Awards

FOX 7’s Meredith Aldis was honored by the Texas Association of Broadcasters on Saturday night for her ongoing coverage of Kaitlin Armstrong.

Aldis was honored for "Best Continuing Coverage" at Saturday night’s Texas Broadcast News Awards.

The program recognizes outstanding broadcast journalism produced by member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state.

Also earning honors on Saturday was FOX7’s John Krinjak, who was a finalist for Best Reporter.

Kaitlin Armstrong Coverage

About Meredith Aldis

Aldis is from Cypress, Texas and graduated from Baylor University with a major in Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice. While at Baylor, she was a four-time Academic All-Big XII athlete. She and her twin sister were both on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won four National Championships.

Although a proud Baylor Bear, Meredith grew up a Texas Longhorn. Her grandfather, father, mother, and younger sister graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. In fact, her grandfather named the band, "The Showband of the Southwest."

About John Krinjak

John joined the FOX 7 Austin team in December of 2020.

John grew up in Connecticut and graduated from New York University with a degree in journalism. While in NYC, he worked behind the scenes at ABC’s Nightline and NBC’s TODAY.

John lives in Austin with his dog, Tico. A Northeasterner all his life, John is enjoying the change in scenery and climate, especially the Texas "winters." He loves live music and food, and welcomes any recommendations of bands and barbecue!

Oh…and John is a DIE-HARD Bon Jovi fan—he’s seen the band live more than 40 times!