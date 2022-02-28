Frank Erwin Center hosts final Texas men’s basketball game Monday night

Since it’s opening in 1977, the Erwin Center has played host to a variety of events over the years.

Monday night, the venue hosted its final Texas men’s basketball game. The women will play their final game on Saturday.

The Erwin Center will be demolished in April and replaced by the new Moody Center, which will open in April.

UT Austin posted on Facebook Monday asking people to share their favorite memories from the Erwin Center. The post received over a thousand comments where alumni and community members shared stories from graduations, sporting events and concerts.

Loyal fans were also lining up hours before the men’s final tip-off on Monday.

Season ticket holder Kent Tooley reminisced on his time attending the majority of games over the past few decades.

"A couple of basketball games we saw here were really exciting, Arizona State, some years ago, it was a packed house, the bleachers were bouncing up and down," said Tooley. "Also saw the Blue Collar Tour, saw Willie Nelson, saw George Strait, a bunch of people."

George Strait and Willie Nelson will be returning to Austin to play at the Moody Center’s grand opening celebration on April 29.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

George Strait, Willie Nelson to perform at Moody Center grand opening

Frank Erwin Center Wikipedia page changed after Texas Tech beats Texas

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter