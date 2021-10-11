George Strait, Willie Nelson to perform at Moody Center grand opening

The Moody Center has announced who will be performing at its grand opening celebration.

George Strait will be joined by Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band for the "Strait from Moody Center" Grand Opening Celebration on April 29, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on October 22 at 10 a.m. You get more information here.

The 530,000 square-foot Moody Center had its final beam placed in July and the approximately $338 million project is scheduled to be completed on time.

Artists already confirmed to be performing at the 15,000 seat venue are The Weeknd, Justin Beiber, John Mayer, and The Killers.

The venue will also feature sporting events including The University of Texas at Austin men’s and women’s basketball games.

The Moody Center is replacing the Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center which has been around for 42 years.

