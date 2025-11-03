Kyle man accused of sexually assaulting high school-aged girls he met through social media

The Brief 24-year-old Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias facing three charges; more are anticipated He allegedly sexually assaulted high school-aged girls he met through social media Anyone who may have had contact with Tabora-Dias is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office



A Kyle man is in custody following a yearlong sexual assault investigation by the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

24-year-old Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias is a suspect in multiple ongoing sexual offense investigations and has been charged with:

1 count of second-degree felony sexual assault

2 counts of first-degree felony trafficking of a child

Additional charges are anticipated. Tabora-Dias is in custody at the Hays County Jail, on a total bond of $275,000.

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say that he repeatedly misrepresented his age in order to appear younger to his victims, to people he did business with and to law enforcement.

Tabora-Dias allegedly contacted high school-aged girls through social media and met them in neighboring communities, sometimes outside Hays County. He then drove them to his home in unincorporated Kyle, where he sexually assaulted the girls.

Several victims spoke only Spanish.

Dig deeper:

Tabora-Dias is known to have driven a silver 2009 Honda Accord sedan with blue striping, and a 2010 silver Honda Civic with right front damage.

He often misrepresented himself as being as young as 19 years old and used the first name "Frank" as well as the alternative last name spelling "Diaz."

Franklin Jovel Tabora-Dias's tattoos (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

On Instagram, Tabora-Dias used the Instagram handle @atx_frank444. He has distinct tattoos on his neck and both forearms.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have had contact with Tabora-Dias, or who possesses information relevant to these investigations, is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Anonymous reports and tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or online.