First responders working to put out 50-acre grass fire near Fredericksburg

First responders are working to put out a grass fire in Fredericksburg.

According to Fredericksburg Fire EMS, the grass fire started around 1:17 p.m. on August 7 at RR1631 and Klaerner Road. Structures are threatened.

As of August 7, 2:26 p.m., the fire has burned 50 acres and is zero percent contained.

RR1631 is closed about three miles out of town beginning near Klaerner Road to near the Palo Alto Creek.

Members of Fredericksburg Fire EMS, Gillespie County Rural Fire Departments, and resources from Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to the fire.

Fredericksburg Fire EMS is asking people to avoid the area to allow first responders to safely access the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates