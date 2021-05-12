Fredericksburg ISD bus driver dies following crash

A Fredericksburg ISD school bus driver has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon, says Fredericksburg police.

FPD says that officers were dispatched to the crash just before 4 p.m. on May 12 in the 900 block of North Milam Street. Police say the bus was traveling southbound when the driver apparently had a medical emergency.

The bus struck several parked and unattended vehicles along the street. One of those vehicles that were pushed struck a business.

FPD says there were no apparent serious injuries to any of the students on the bus or anyone inside the business. All of the students' parents and guardians have been notified.

EMS transported the bus driver to Hill Country Memorial Hospital for treatment, but police say the driver did not survive. The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.