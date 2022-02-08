Free COVID-19 testing at select Austin Community College campuses

Austin Community College District (ACC) is offering free COVID-19 testing at select campuses district-wide for students, employees, and the community. No appointment is required, and walk-ins are welcome.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days at the following locations. ACC reminds everyone coming to campus that they are required to follow the college’s health and safety protocols, including using ACC’s health screening app, practicing social distancing on campus, and, per ACC Board Policy, wearing an approved facial covering.

Tuesday, February 8

Round Rock Campus—4400 College Park Dr.

Hays Campus—1200 Kohlers Crossing

Highland Campus—6101 Highland Campus Dr.

Wednesday, February 9

Highland Campus—6101 Highland Campus Dr.

Thursday, February 10

Round Rock Campus—4400 College Park Dr.

Friday, February 11

Hays Campus—1200 Kohlers Crossing

ACC says testing will continue next week, and additional future opportunities will be shared as they are confirmed. The college also continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on campus. These clinics offer the first, second, and booster shots. They are free and open to the community. For more information and all updates on the college’s efforts visit austincc.edu/coronavirus.

