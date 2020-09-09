Free COVID-19 testing in Georgetown September 12-15

Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and in coordination with the City of Georgetown, will be hosting free COVID-19 testing September 12 through 15.

Testing will be conducted at the Georgetown Community Center located at 445 East Morrow Street. It will begin at 9 a.m. and it will close by 1:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

Officials say that it will be a walk-up site that will not require an appointment prior to being tested. People interested in getting tested will be asked to park and line up for their turn.

It is important to note that a cheek swab test will be administered so people cannot eat, drink, or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test.

People are asked to please avoid bringing pets, unless it is a service animal, and residents should bring a cell phone for on-site registration.

Officials also want to remind people that due to demand there may be a wait time. People are asked to bring items as a form of shade to cover from the sun or to stay dry in case of rain.

COVID-19 testing at this site is available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not. For more information on this and future testing sites you can go to www.wilco.org.