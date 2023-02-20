Free dog adoptions for Presidents Day in Williamson County

Thinking about adopting a dog? Today, you can get one free in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is celebrating Presidents Day with free adoptions for medium-to-large adult dogs.

Check out all of the available dogs at wilcopets.org.

In-person, priority-service appointments can be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org, but walk-ins are welcome too.

The shelter is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

Not ready to commit? Fosters are also welcome. Head to the shelter and staff will assist you in making the best match for your home.