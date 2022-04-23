'Free Melissa Lucio' rallies held in North Texas ahead of her scheduled execution

All over the country Saturday, supporters of a Texas woman on death row rallied hoping to stop her execution set for next week.

A Free Melissa Lucio rally in Fort Worth was one of 16 scheduled events organized for the national day of action.

Lucio was convicted of her 2-year-old daughter's death back in 2007.

Her legal team and state lawmakers have pointed to evidence that raises doubts.

There was also a rally held on Hotel Street in Downtown Dallas.

Supporters stood on a bridge over I-30 and hung a sign to raise awareness.

They were hoping anyone who drove by would see the message: ‘Free Melissa Lucio.’

"We hope drivers see this sign and they are like, ‘Who is Melissa Lucio?’" supporter Carmen Ayala said.

Time is running out for Lucio, whose scheduled execution date is Wednesday, April 27.

Lucio was convicted of killing her daughter, Mariah.

According to the state, Lucio beat her child to death, and police said Lucio had a history of drug abuse and lost custody of some of her other children.

But the final push to stop the execution is gaining national attention.

Supporters and Texas state lawmakers are raising doubts regarding new evidence and police tactics.

Lucio’s lawyers say forensic evidence was never heard in the courtroom, which they claim would explain the child’s injuries were caused by her falling down the stairs.

Attorneys also allege Lucio’s confession was coerced, due to hours of police interrogation after she denied killing her daughter more than 100 times before.

Also, jurors have since come forward expressing doubts.

However, the Texas Attorney General’s Office hasn’t budged, saying the evidence shows one of the worst cases of child abuse.

"We are hopeful. I spoke to Melissa’s son this morning and they are visiting her in Gatesville," Ayala said. "She’s hopeful too, because of all the attention this has gotten. We hope it’s enough to put a stop on the 27th."

Supporters are left with only a few options, which are for the Cameron County district attorney to step in and withdraw the execution warrant, or a decision from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, which could come on Monday.

Lucio would be the first Latina executed in Texas, and the first woman executed since 2014.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he will make a decision when, and if, he receives a report from the board on whether he grants clemency or delays the execution 30 days.