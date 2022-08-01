Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Tubi in August

article

Need something new to watch this month? Tubi has you covered. The free streaming platform celebrates the waning days of summer with all kinds of blockbuster spectacle this August — from the trippy visuals of Christopher Nolan’s "Inception" to the steamy romance of "Fifty Shades of Grey." Plus it’s also Shark Month: Bitefest — a month-long programming event filled to the brim with shark-themed movies like "Jaws," "Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait" and "Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda."

So whether you want to travel to the "Shark Side of the Moon," live the "Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" or dance"Center Stage," there’s something for everyone on Tubi this month. Check out a preview of Tubi’s five new originals below and then find a full list of new arrivals, broken down by genre.

Shark Bait (streaming Aug. 1): "A group of friends enjoying a weekend steal a couple of jet skis, race them out to sea and end up in a horrific head-on collision. They struggle to find a way home with a badly injured friend, while from the waters below, predators lurk."

Shark Side of the Moon (streaming Aug. 12): This sci-fi thriller "travels back in time to the Cold War, when the USSR developed hyper-aggressive humanoid sharks. Unable to kill them, USSR military scientists launched the sharks at the moon. Flash-forward to present day and the first team of American astronauts on the moon in decades must repair a module found on the dark side of the moon, where the astronauts encounter the unkillable Russian moon sharks and endure an epic fight for their lives."

Destination Love (streaming Aug. 17): "Madison has the chance to pursue her love of event management when her two best friends announce their engagement. Finding a pre-planned wedding package on a remote island vineyard in New Zealand, Madison teams up with David, the handsome vineyard owner, to re-imagine the event for her friends. Working closely together, they soon discover a potential pairing of their own."

Requiem for a Scream (streaming Aug. 26): "A sadistic killer sets his sights on a group of friends partying in an abandoned lake house, determined to make their murders his symphony."

Killing Diana (streaming Aug. 21): "On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic passing, we're going behind castle walls to look at the extraordinary life and legacy of "The People's Princess," how destiny took her from the world too soon that tragic night in Paris, and how she not only reshaped the Monarchy but continues reshaping it today."

"300"

"Clash of the Titans"

"Cradle 2 the Grave"

"Dredd"

"Empire State" (2013)

"Enter the Warriors Gate" - starting 8/5

"Fortress: Sniper’s Eye"

"Murder at 1600"

"Passenger 57"

"Rogue Warfare: The Hunt"

"Tango & Cash"

"Devil in a Blue Dress"

"Diary of a Mad Black Woman"

"I Can Do Bad All By Myself"

"Lottery Ticket"

"Madea Goes to Jail"

"Michael Jackson’s This is It"

"Money Talks" (1997)

"School Daze"

"The Color Purple"

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love"

"Groundhog Day"

"Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay"

"Holmes and Watson"

"Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou"

"Lottery Ticket"

"Peggy Sue Got Married"

"Role Models"

"The Whole Ten Yards"

"Center Stage"

"Detroit"

"Erin Brockovich"

"Eve’s Bayou"

"Finding Forrester"

"Focus"

"I Can Only Imagine"

"Maps to the Stars"

"Stand by Me"

"The Peanut Butter Falcon"

"The Place Beyond the Pines"

"White Boy Rick"

"Amusement"

"Bait"

"Dark Skies" - starting 8/23

"Evil Dead" (1981)

"Evil Dead II"

"Friday the 13th" (2009)

"Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Geo"

"Insidious"

"The Blob" (1988)

"The Cabin in the Woods" (Español)

"The Wolfman"

"Annie" (2014)

"Annie" (1982)

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)

"Hachi: A Dog’s Tale"

"Labyrinth" (1986)

"Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

"Secondhand Lions"

"The Spy Next Door"

"Sushi Sumo"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3"

"TMNT"

"Booty Call"

"Dog Days"

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Out of Africa"

"Roxanne"

"The Bodyguard"

"The Bounty Hunter" (2010)

"2001: A Space Odyssey"

"A Clockwork Orange"

"Contact"

"Criminal"

"Dead Zone"

"Future World"

"Inception"

"Knockaround Guys"

"Lila & Eve" - starting 8/6

"Searching"

"The Call"

"The Condemned" (franchise)

"The Fifth Element"

"The Whole Truth"

"Timecop"

"Appaloosa"

"Buffalo Bill and the Indians"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Man of the West"

"Silverado"

"The Scalphunters"

"Wild Wild West"

"Diff’rent Strokes"

"The Nanny"

"Maude"

