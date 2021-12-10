Fugitive arrested after barricading himself inside Elgin home

A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested after a stand-off with law enforcement at a home in Elgin.

29-year-old Jaime Tamez Jr. was sought on multiple warrants from the Elgin Police Department (EPD) from September, including assault family violence, evading arrest and detention and violation of a protective order, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF).

The task force says it was called in by EPD to locate and apprehend Tamez, a known gang member with a violent criminal history. He had reportedly made previous threats that he would "shoot it out with law enforcement."

A fugitive investigation revealed Tamez was known to frequent his Elgin home in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. On Thursday morning, the task force and Texas DPS learned he was at his home and surrounded it, says LSFTF.

Tamez then barricaded himself in the home and refused to comply with authorities, says LSFTF. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team was called in to assist.

Tamez eventually surrendered hours later from inside the home and was transported and booked into the Bastrop County Jail, says LSFTF.

