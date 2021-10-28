Fun Halloween activities, treats around Austin for people of all ages

There's so much to do on Halloween and especially this year as the holiday falls on a weekend.

Several spots in and around Austin are hosting special events, like puppy costume contests and adult trick-or-treating, or offering special treats and deals so there's definitely something for everyone.

Below are highlights of some of the things you can go check out.

___

COSMIC HALLOWEEN AT COSMIC COFFEE + BEER GARDEN

The event takes place on October 28 and is hosted by Austin’s own DJ Mel. Celebrations will kick off at 4 p.m. followed by a costume contest for dogs and their owners at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to win special Cosmic, Shakey Graves, and Roughhouse merch prizes.

From 5-7 p.m. Good Party ATX will be on-site to do free dog tarot card readings with donations going towards the Central Texas Food Bank.

Cosmic will also celebrate the release of Roughhouse Brewing’s imperial stout brewed in collaboration with the band Shakey Graves. Shakey Graves stout is rich and full-bodied with big chocolate notes, hints of toffee and candied figs, and at 9.3% ABV is nicely balanced with roasted Cosmic coffee on the finish. Sales at the event will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. The first 50 people to purchase a can of Shakey Graves Stout will receive a free custom-branded YETI colster.

In addition to the festivities, patrons can take photos in their annual fall pumpkin patch and sip on their updated fall coffee and cocktail menu.

UGLY DOG CONTEST AT JO'S DOWNTOWN

It's the 4th annual contest for all those dogs who may look a little "ruff". You can submit your dog into one of three categories: Ugliest Dog, Best Costume, and Best in Show. 100% of each $10 entry fee goes to the Austin Humane Society and submissions can be done online before in-person judging on October 31.

More details and enter the contest here.

SOUTH CONGRESS CANDY & COCKTAIL CRAWL

It's going to be all treats and no tricks as venues along South Congress Avenue are participating in a boozy ramble on Halloween night presented by MML Hospitality and Bunkhouse.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and kids get candy while adults get signature cocktails for purchase served in collectible cups.

Participating locations include:

June's All Day

Neighborhood Sushi

Perlas Seafood & Oyster Bar

Hotel San Jose

Austin Motel

Joann's Fine Foods

Jo's Coffee

Goorin Bros

HALLOWEEN AT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream is celebrating Halloween with limited-time offerings from October 28-31. Its 12 magical installations will be transformed into a haunted town with "spooktacular" ice cream treats that will be offered throughout the experience.

Special Halloween tickets are $49 and come with a trick or treating experience or a Pumpkin Spice Milkshake. All guests are encouraged to come in costume! Book now here.

The Museum of Ice Cream is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 at The Domain and its hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

GHOST CITY TOURS AND THE DRISKILL HOTEL

For history buffs who want to step back in time and immerse themselves in the haunted tales of one of Austin’s most ‘spirited’ locations, guests can now book The Ghost City Tours package at the legendary downtown hotel.

Along the tour, attendees will hear stories like the tale of Jesse Driskill (who built the hotel in 1886) and who is apparently still frequenting the hotel today. Driskill is still making his presence known by the scent of his cigar smoke and there have been sightings of partygoers dressed in elaborate ball gowns and tuxedos walking off of elevators in the hotel – on nights when there haven’t been any galas on the property.

The historic hotel, which just unveiled its renovation of 14 guest suites by architect Clayton Korte last month, has this package available for the season leading up to Halloween. The offering includes a one-night stay in a spacious guestroom at The Driskill, two tickets to a citywide ghost tour guided by Ghost City Tours, $25 hotel credit at the famous Driskill Bar or 1886 Café, and a $10 VooDoo Donuts gift card.

More information about Ghost City Tours can be found here.

EVO ENTERTAINMENT

At the Austin, Schertz, New Braunfels, and San Marcos locations on Saturday, Oct. 30, families can check out "Pumpkins & Popcorn" featuring a special screening of Scoob! at 11 a.m. Tickets to the event include a wooden pumpkin, painting and decorating supplies, and a popcorn and candy snack bag. Limited tickets are available for purchase here.

Select locations are also offering themed cocktails through the rest of October including a pumpkin milkshake that can be made with both alcohol and without.

BOO BASH ON THE LAWN AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA

Hill Country Galleria will be hosting a Halloween event on October 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Central Plaza Lawn. Guests can enjoy children’s entertainer Joe McDermott, balloon artists, characters in costume, Halloween treat bags (while supplies last), and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best costume to enter the virtual costume contest and win a special surprise. Kim Ortiz Photos will be hosting a dog costume contest so furry friends are welcome to tag along as well.

DREAMLAND: PUMPKIN PATCH & HALLOWEEN BASH

Check out the pumpkin patch on site everyday, where adults & kids can purchase a pumpkin and get 50% off a round of mini-golf.

On October 30, Halloween Bash will feature a performance from the band Hair Metal Giants, plus a costume contest for all ages, live face/body painting, pumpkin painting, and more surprises.

CHAPARRAL ICE AT THE CROSSOVER

Chaparral Ice, located at The Crossover, will host Thriller Chiller on Saturday, October 30 starting at 4 p.m. The family-friendly event will get guests into the spooky spirit and include a free haunted house to explore and trunk-r-treating to stock up on your favorite Halloween treats. The young and young at heart can also participate in a costume contest, with the winners receiving a family 4-pack of skate passes.

Guests can strap on a pair of ice skates during the Public Skate session from 4:45-7:15 p.m. or join Late Skate from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Stick around to watch the Austin Ice Bats, the newest expansion team in the NA3HL, take on the Texas Road Runners at 7:30 p.m. Those who purchase a ticket to public skate will receive $2 off their Austin Ice Bats tickets.

TIKI TIGER AT EASY TIGER EAST

Head out to the patio at Easy Tiger East located at 1501 E 7th Street and enjoy tropical drinks and food specials with a Halloween twist. Items include a Witch Doctors Brew, Coconut Cauldron, and a Ghost Tiger Toastie.

The specials will be offered on October 31 from 4 p.m. to close.

OLD THOUSAND

Photo courtesy Old Thousand.

Head out to the restaurant's East 11th location on Halloween weekend October 29th & 30th for a Goth Night menu. The menu is a sinister celebration of all things dark & dreary, including Charcoal Beyond Goth Gyoza, Sacrificial Lamb Bao, Abattoir Blues Noodles, and enchanting limited time cocktails.

Reservations are available, call 737-222-6637 to secure.

View the Goth Nights menu here.

2ND STREET DISTRICT

Bring your furry friend by Love, Tito’s all dressed up in their Howl-o-ween costume for a fun surprise! Tito’s is offering free bandanas for dressed-up pups on Saturday, October 30th from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Upstairs Circus is having a Spooky Season Special by adding new designs and drinks to the menus this season. Their new Halloween drinks include their Circus Chata, Big Top Fizz, Sour Ringleader, and The Flamin’ Apple! Check out their schedule on their website for more information and details on upcoming events.

TRACE at W Austin will be featuring witchlike liquid nitrogen cocktails for a photogenic and entertaining experience for friends to enjoy. The main cocktail will feature a Brazilian spirit, known as the Cran-Caipirinha.

BAKERY LORRAINE IN DOMAIN NORTHSIDE

From October 28 to October 31, Bakery Lorraine will be offering a special Halloween menu.

The menu will include items like a black cat tart made of chocolate mousse with a vanilla filling, a lemon mummy tart made of lemon curd topped with meringue and two chocolate chips for the mummy’s eyes, a voodoo doll gingerbread cookie made of gingerbread cookie dipped in rich dark chocolate, and more.

TWANG

In the spirit of celebrating Halloween on Oct. 31, Texas family-owned salts and seasonings company, Twang, has a themed cocktail to enjoy at home using their Twang-A-Rita Nectarberry.

The cocktail is appropriately named Witch’s Brew and is composed of 2 oz cinnamon liqueur, 3/4 pomegranate syrup, 3oz apple cider, and topped with champagne for a single serving. If wanting to celebrate with a bigger group, their punch recipe is composed of 16 oz cinnamon liqueur, 6oz pomegranate syrup, 24o z apple cider, and 1 full 750ml bottle of champagne.

Recipe credit to Aaron Peña, Owner of Amor Eterno and Squeezebox in San Antonio, TX.

___

