Funeral held for AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher

The Austin Fire Department said goodbyes to one of its own Tuesday afternoon.

Family and friends paid their respects to Battalion Chief Travis Maher at Shoreline Church. Chief Maher was a 23-year veteran of AFD.

He died last week after his fight with cancer at the age of 49.

Chief Maher graduated from Texas A&M in 1996, and was a long-standing member of Texas A&M Task Force One.

He had been deployed to several of our nation's disasters, including Ground Zero following Sept. 11.

Chief Maher leaves behind his wife Lauren and his two sons, Riley and Maddox.