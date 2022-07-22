Galveston Railroad Museum offers overnight stays in vintage rail coaches

There are thousands of bed and breakfast rentals around the Galveston area, but one stands out from them all. The Galveston Railroad Museum hosts guests in two of their vintage rail coaches.

Executive director of the museum, David Robertson calls it, "Magical. It’s a magical experience."

They've been offering the service for about a year, getting the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So many kids have never been on a train, and they really enjoy the ambiance. And the parents and grandparents that have taken train rides just love being able to share a bit of their childhood," said Robertson.

One of the bed and breakfasts is a 1949 rail coach called the Bonnie Brook, and it was once used by legendary actor Jackie Gleason.

If you think these rail coaches took some serious elbow grease to restore, think again. "We were very, very lucky," Robertson said. "We had these cars donated to the museum already in impeccable condition."

Robertson adds the unique experience can serve a dual purpose for your young ones, explaining, "It just really lends itself well to tricking your kids into learning something."