GameStop thefts: Police looking for man possibly involved in multiple incidents

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The Brief Leander PD asking public for help identifying man who was caught on camera allgedly stealing from a GameStop The incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 Police say the man may be involved in similar GameStop thefts



The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who was captured on surveillance camera allegedly stealing merchandise from a GameStop and who may be involved in similar thefts.

The backstory:

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 10 at around 1 p.m. at the GameStop located at 651 n. U.S. Highway 183, Suite 235 in Leander.

The suspect entered the store and allegedly stole merchandise valued at several hundred dollars.

Leander PD describes the suspect as follows:

Black male

Late 30s to early 40s

Approximately 5'11"

Approximately 275 pounds

Heavy-set build

Walks with a noticeable limp

Investigators believe the suspect may be involved in similar thefts at other GameStop locations.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to contact Leander Police Detective Kenneth Hubbs: khubbs@leandertx.gov or 512-528-2805.