GameStop thefts: Police looking for man possibly involved in multiple incidents
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who was captured on surveillance camera allegedly stealing merchandise from a GameStop and who may be involved in similar thefts.
The backstory:
Police say the incident happened on Oct. 10 at around 1 p.m. at the GameStop located at 651 n. U.S. Highway 183, Suite 235 in Leander.
The suspect entered the store and allegedly stole merchandise valued at several hundred dollars.
Leander PD describes the suspect as follows:
- Black male
- Late 30s to early 40s
- Approximately 5'11"
- Approximately 275 pounds
- Heavy-set build
- Walks with a noticeable limp
Investigators believe the suspect may be involved in similar thefts at other GameStop locations.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to contact Leander Police Detective Kenneth Hubbs: khubbs@leandertx.gov or 512-528-2805.
The Source: Information from Leander Police Department news release.