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The Brief A major crash has all lanes blocked on I-35 in South Austin Saturday. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at exit 228. Officials are telling motorists to expect delays.



Austin police are rerouting drivers after a serious crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in South Austin Saturday.

Police said the crash had all northbound lanes closed as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to the service road at exit 228.

In an update provided around noon Saturday, Austin police said the crash is now being considered a fatality crash and motorists should expect an extended closure.

Officials are urging motorists to plan accordingly and expect delays.