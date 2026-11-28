Traffic being diverted after crash on I-35 in South Austin Saturday morning
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AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are rerouting drivers after a serious crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in South Austin Saturday.
Police said the crash had all northbound lanes closed as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to the service road at exit 228.
In an update provided around noon Saturday, Austin police said the crash is now being considered a fatality crash and motorists should expect an extended closure.
Officials are urging motorists to plan accordingly and expect delays.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.